FOREST FOOD

New Grant Grove restaurant nearing completion
April 21, 2017
Sarah Elliott

 

Work is ongoing on a new restaurant at the Grant Grove Village complex in Kings Canyon National Park. The restaurant is slated for opening later this spring.

The former restaurant, which was nearly 50 years old, was torn down in May 2016. The front of the restaurant (first photo) will have a large courtyard that will seat about 75 diners, located behind the Grant Grove gift shop.

The back of the restaurant (second photo) will have deck seating for 48 that overlooks Bradley Meadow. The inside seating capacity will accommodate more than 100 patrons. 

