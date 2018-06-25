Festivities galore at dedication of new STAR chapel
June 25, 2018 - 17:01 admin
June 22, 2018
By:
Sarah Elliott
On Monday, May 28, Catholic dignitaries gathered at St. Anthony Retreat Center to dedicate the new St. Junipero Serra Chapel on the Santa Teresita Youth Conference Center grounds and honor Bob and Mary Hohne (in second photo, center) of Three Rivers, who donated $1 million to the project.
On Sunday, July 1, the community is invited to attend the Public Blessing of the chapel, tour the grounds, swim in the pool, and enjoy a barbecued lunch. An RSVP by Monday, June 25, is necessary. Email barbara@stanthonyretreat.org; samantha@stteresitaycc.org; or call 561-4595.
- Log in to post comments