Festivities galore at dedication of new STAR chapel

On Monday, May 28, Catholic dignitaries gathered at St. Anthony Retreat Center to dedicate the new St. Junipero Serra Chapel on the Santa Teresita Youth Conference Center grounds and honor Bob and Mary Hohne (in second photo, center) of Three Rivers, who donated $1 million to the project.

Email barbara@stanthonyretreat.org ; samantha@stteresitaycc.org ; or call 561-4595. On Sunday, July 1, the community is invited to attend the Public Blessing of the chapel, tour the grounds, swim in the pool, and enjoy a barbecued lunch. An RSVP by Monday, June 25, is necessary.