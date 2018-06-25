Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The new St. Junipero Serra Chapel at Santa Teresita Youth Conference Center will be dedicated July 1 with a free community barbecue, tours, and swimming. RSVP required. (Click arrows for additional photo.)

Festivities galore at dedication of new STAR chapel

June 25, 2018
June 22, 2018
Sarah Elliott

 

On Monday, May 28, Catholic dignitaries gathered at St. Anthony Retreat Center to dedicate the new St. Junipero Serra Chapel on the Santa Teresita Youth Conference Center grounds and honor Bob and Mary Hohne (in second photo, center) of Three Rivers, who donated $1 million to the project. 
 
On Sunday, July 1, the community is invited to attend the Public Blessing of the chapel, tour the grounds, swim in the pool, and enjoy a barbecued lunch. An RSVP by Monday, June 25, is necessary. Email barbara@stanthonyretreat.orgsamantha@stteresitaycc.org; or call 561-4595.

