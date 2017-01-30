Fee increases complete at Sequoia-Kings Canyon

It was a phased-in approach that has been subtly occurring for the past two years. And with the onset of 2017, the current round of fee increases are complete at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Motorcycles now pay more

The most recent hike was the entry fee for motorcycles. They are now $25 per individual motorcyle, up from $20 in 2016.

Local entry fees

Current entrance fees to Sequoia-Kings Canyon are now as follows:

Single vehicle, $30 (valid for seven days); individual, $15 (walking or biking; valid for seven days); motorcycle, $25 (valid for seven days); and an annual pass to Sequoia-Kings Canyon is $50.

All park visitors are required to purchase one of the above recreational-use passes upon entering Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks unless they are in possession of an Interagency Pass. The local parks keep 80 percent of the fees collected; the remaining 20 percent of fee collections are used in parks where fees are not collected.

Funds generated by the fees are used to accomplish projects the parks have been unable to fund through yearly Congressional allocations, such as trail maintenance, visitor center exhibits, and providing free shuttle-bus transportation.

Interagency Pass Program

There are several other options available to obtain a pass that would provide access to these six agencies participate in the Interagency Pass Program: National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation. Locally, these passes may be purchased at park entrance stations and the Lake Kaweah visitor center.

Annual Pass— Available to all for $80.

Senior Pass— For $10, U.S. citizens or permanent residents age 62 and older may purchase this lifetime pass for $10.

Access Pass— Free to U.S. citizens or permanent residents with permanent disabilities.

Military Pass— A free annual pass available to current U.S. military members and dependents in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Reserve and National Guard members.

Volunteer Pass— A free pass for volunteers with 250 service hours with the participating federal agencies of the Interagency Pass Program.

Fourth Grade Pass— For the past two years, this pass has been available to fourth-graders (including 10-year-old home-schoolers) in the U.S. with a valid Every Kid in a Park paper pass. The pass provides free entry to the participating public lands for the student and those accompanying the student. The pass is valid for the duration of the fourth-grade school year and the following summer (September-August).