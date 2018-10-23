Fall fires, planned and unplanned

UPDATE - Friday, October 19, 2018: The Sherman Prescribed Burn, scheduled for ignition on Friday, Oct. 19, was postponed by National Park Service fire managers after a test burn revealed that fuel moistures were too high, which would have resulted in a high output of smoke.

The 488-acre Sherman Prescribed Burn that was scheduled to be ignited by Sequoia National Park fire crews earlier this month is now scheduled to begin today (Friday, Oct. 19). The fire will take place in the vicinity of the General Sherman Tree in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

The burn will take place as long as the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District gives the green light to fire managers and according to the proper “prescription” of fuel moisture and weather conditions. The fire is intended to reduce volatile fuels that will minimize the risk of a wildfire entering this most-famous grove of Big Trees.

Three Rivers could experience smoke due to down-canyon breezes. Park visitors, which are fewer these days, could also see some smoke and flame, as well as experience some trail closures.

Giant Forest fire strategy— The last prescribed burn in the Giant Forest area was the 2015 Sunset Rock Prescribed Burn, but the parks have been conducting projects within this area since 1979. By keeping with the area’s historical fire return interval, which is every 10 to 16 years, the parks are ensuring a diverse mosaic of fire histories, which have been a natural part of the ecosystem for thousands of years. Prescribed fire also promotes the regeneration of giant sequoias by creating openings in the canopy, clearing the forest floor, and opening the cones, allowing seeds to disperse.

Fighting fire with fire— As was demonstrated in Grant Grove during the 2015 Rough Fire, previous prescribed burn treatments can greatly reduce the intensity of an approaching wildfire, protecting a multitude of assets, including the world’s largest living trees.

Additionally, as a cost comparison, the 2015 Rough Fire cost approximately $800 per acre to fight, while a prescribed burn in this vegetation type costs about $250 per acre.

Mankin Flat Burn— On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Cal Fire crews conducted a vegetation management burn in the Mankin Flat area, west of North Fork Drive in Three Rivers and east of Dry Creek Drive north of Lemon Cove.

The day-long project burned about 500 acres of rangeland. Cal Fire’s goals with this burn is to modify fuels to enhance the native oak habitat and reduce invasive vegetation.

Wildfires in Sequoia National Forest— Three fires have been discovered on Sequoia National Forest in past weeks. The lightning-caused Rock and Alder Fires and the Mountaineer Fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

The Rock Fire is burning a half mile south of Buck Rock Lookout in the Hume Lake Ranger District. It has burned a tenth of an acre along the ground, under a canopy of red fir and lodgepole pine, at an elevation of 8,000 feet. The fire is smoldering and creeping through downed woody material and dry brush. Firefighters are improving roads and trails that surround the fire to use as containment lines if the fire continues to spread. No closures are in place for the Rock Fire at this time.

The Alder Fire, located five miles north of Camp Nelson in the Western Divide Ranger District, has grown to an estimated 10 acres since discovery on October 4. It is located in a dense timber stand with heavy fuels on the ground and multiple snags overhead, creating a safety concern for fire personnel. A confine-and-contain suppression strategy is being used.

The Mountaineer Fire, discovered this past weekend, is burning north of Summit Trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Western Divide Ranger District. The fire is an estimated half-acre in size, and burning in heavy debris lying on the ground. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.