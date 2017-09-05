Emergency crews respond to a busy visitor season

August 21-27, 2017

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Ash Mountain

August 26— A truck traveling southbound at Tunnel Rock stopped for pedestrians in the crosswalk. A motorcycle rounded the corner and dumped the bike to avoid the truck. The driver was uninjured and the passenger had minor injuries.

Lodgepole

August 26— Rangers received a report of a woman who had broken her leg on the Sugarpine Trail near Crescent Meadow. The patient was treated and assisted to the roadway where she was transferred by ambulance to the hospital.

High Sierra

August 24— A 34-year-old female experienced severe abdominal pain while hiking near the Crabtree Ranger Station. She was evaluated, treated, and flown to the helibase where she was transferred to a ground ambulance.

Mineral King

August 27— An 81-year-old female, experiencing signs of a stroke, was brought to the Mineral King Ranger Station. The patient was transported to the Wolverton Point helispot where she was transferred to Life Flight.

Kings Canyon National Park

Grant Grove

August 24— Rangers assisted with a helicopter medevac from McClure Meadow of a 55-year-old male with a torn hamstring.

August 26-27­— EMS providers were flown to a landing zone near Bishop Pass where they accessed a female climber with an open fracture who was on Mt. Agassiz, near the 12,600-foot elevation mark. They were able to stabilize the patient and move her to a more secure location.

On the morning of August 27, a shorthaul operation was conducted to move the patient to a safe landing zone for helicopter transport to a Bishop hospital.