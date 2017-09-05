Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

HELP OUT: The backcountry ranger stations in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are busy places from June to October. The wilderness rangers do everything from search-and-rescue to providing food, supplies, and/or directions to unprepared hikers.

Emergency crews respond to a busy visitor season

September 5, 2017 - 19:35 admin
Incidents at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks
September 1, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott / NPS reports

 

August 21-27, 2017
 
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK
 
Ash Mountain
August 26— A truck traveling southbound at Tunnel Rock stopped for pedestrians in the crosswalk. A motorcycle rounded the corner and dumped the bike to avoid the truck. The driver was uninjured and the passenger had minor injuries.
 
Lodgepole
August 26— Rangers received a report of a woman who had broken her leg on the Sugarpine Trail near Crescent Meadow. The patient was treated and assisted to the roadway where she was transferred by ambulance to the hospital.
 
High Sierra
August 24— A 34-year-old female experienced severe abdominal pain while hiking near the Crabtree Ranger Station. She was evaluated, treated, and flown to the helibase where she was transferred to a ground ambulance. 
 
Mineral King
August 27— An 81-year-old female, experiencing signs of a stroke, was brought to the Mineral King Ranger Station. The patient was transported to the Wolverton Point helispot where she was transferred to Life Flight.
Kings Canyon National Park
 
Grant Grove
August 24— Rangers assisted with a helicopter medevac from McClure Meadow of a 55-year-old male with a torn hamstring.
 
August 26-27­— EMS providers were flown to a landing zone near Bishop Pass where they accessed a female climber with an open fracture who was on Mt. Agassiz, near the 12,600-foot elevation mark. They were able to stabilize the patient and move her to a more secure location.
On the morning of August 27, a shorthaul operation was conducted to move the patient to a safe landing zone for helicopter transport to a Bishop hospital.

