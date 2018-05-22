Election dates and deadlines

Primary Election— On Tuesday, June 5, California voters will go to the polls. Among the statewide offices on the ballot are Governor with its 27 gubernatorial candidates and no incumbent, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction (nonpartisan),

Assemblyman, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, and Board of Equalization member. Tom Berryhill, State Senator-District 8, is retiring, so four have filed to run for the vacant seat: two Democrats, a Republican, and one No Party Preference.

There are also 31 candidates challenging incumbent Dianne Feinstein (D) for her U.S. Senate seat and five challengers vying to unseat Kevin McCarthy (R), U.S. Representative seat.

Five propositions and several County offices round out the ballot: Superintendent of Schools, Assessor-Clerk Recorder, Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector, District Attorney, and Sheriff-Coroner (Mike Boudreaux is running unopposed).

Vote By Mail has been ongoing since Monday, May 7, and will continue through Tuesday, May 29. From May 30 through June 5, Late Condition Vote By Mail ballots will be accepted only at the Tulare County Elections office.

Not registered to vote? New voters or those with an address change have until Monday, May 21, before midnight, to register to vote. Register online at: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

To register online you will need: your California driver license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, and date of birth.

Your information will be provided to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to retrieve a copy of your DMV signature.