ELECTION 2016

There were no surprises among the national and state winners on election night in Tulare County. Here is how Tulare County voted:

In the presidential race, Republican candidate Donald Trump (54 percent) won over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton (39 percent). The race for U.S. Senator to fill the seat vacated by Barbara Boxer when she announced her retirement featured two Democrats who were the top two finishers in the June primary: Kamala Harris (54 percent) won that race over Loretta Sanchez (46 percent).

In the 23rd District for U.S. Representative, Republican incumbent Kevin McCarthy (64 percent) defeated Democratic challenger Wendy Reed (36 percent). For State Assembly in the 23rd District, Republican incumbent Jim Patterson (78 percent) won over a Republican challenger, Gwen Morris (23 percent).

District 1 Supervisor— In the supervisor race to fill the vacant seat of outgoing incumbent Allen Ishida, Dennis Smith held onto a slim 64-vote lead over Kuyler Crocker. Crocker made up more than 140 votes in the first count that was made public after the polls closed on election night.

In the District 1 race, there are still 6,000 uncounted ballots. Rita Woodard, Tulare County’s Registrar of Voters, said the final results of the election will be certified on or before December 6, within the 28 days allotted by the State of California election code.

In other local races, incumbent Woodlake Unified School District board member in Area F, Edmund Pena of Three Rivers, was reelected. In the race for the seat in WUSD’s Area C, Anthony Perez defeated incumbent Ralph Chapman.

In the race for Woodlake City Council, incumbents Joe Martinez and Rudy Mendoza (mayor) were reelected. In the U.S. Congressional 22nd District, which includes Woodlake, incumbent Republican Devin Nunes (69 percent) defeated Democrat Louis Campos (31 percent).

Two days after the November 8 election, Governor Jerry Brown issued the following statement:

“While the prerogatives of victory are clear, so are the responsibilities to ensure a strong and unified America. But as Californians, we will also stay true to our basic principles, we will protect the rights of our people and continue to confront the existential threat of our time — devastating climate change.”

PROPOSITION TALLY 2016