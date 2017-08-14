Eileen Farrell: Teacher to the stars

Currently offering an open-enrollment musical theatre workshop Saturday mornings in Three Rivers for kids ages 8 to 12, Three Rivers resident Eileen Farrell continues the legacy she began as an actress, singer, and teacher in New York City.

Besides discovering and launching the careers of Christina Applegate (Anchorman, Bad Moms, Married with Children) and Robin Wright (Forrest Gump, The Princess Bride, House of Cards), Farrell has worked with adult clients Tippi Hedren, Joseph Campanella, Tina Louise, Larry Linville,

Marty Ingels, and Lauren Tewes. However, instilling confidence and skill in youngsters has been her true gift.

“This workshop helps kids who are shy and introverted as well as focuses the energy of extroverts,” explained Eileen. “It’s not just about acting and music. Countless parents have told me over the years that their children’s social skills and confidence increased through my developmental exercises. They learn, have fun, and are proud of what they do.”

With her late husband, Walter (1930-2001), Farrell was co-founder and director of The Farrell School of Performing Arts and The Farrell Repertory Company Inc. in New York City. She went on to teach drama and music in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island before moving to Los Angeles and founding The Eileen Farrell Talent Agency, which became one of the most trusted and respected agencies specializing in the discovery and development of children and young adults.

Farrell has added to her resume in the Central Valley in recent years, directing plays in Three Rivers and Porterville. As the theatre arts director at Exeter High School, she won the Best Director Award at the “High School One Act Festival” at Visalia’s College of the Sequoias.