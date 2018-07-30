Effluent turns the Middle Fork green

There is no doubt that when river flows ebb and temperatures rise, bacteria levels in the Kaweah River reach their yearly highs. These typical summer levels are not dangerous but can be cause for concern.

But what several riverfront residents reported seeing on Monday, July 23, was unusual. One Pumpkin Hollow resident said the spill/discharge probably happened during the night because the river was running opaque green by sunrise.

“Tailrace water at the SCE No. 2 Powerhouse was also opaque green,” reported Three Rivers resident Bill Pooley. “I witnessed a similar event in August 2013.”

Pooley notified the Three Rivers Community Services District. The CSD monitors water quality and routinely tests river water for bacteria levels at several strategic locales.

On Tuesday, July 24, Cindy Oviedo, CSD general manager, collected water samples and immediately sent them out for analysis. Oviedo said she expects to have the test results back from the Fruit Growers corporate lab (Santa Paula) in five days.

Also on Tuesday, an inspector from the State Water Resources Control Board toured the sewerage disposal plant that Sequoia National Park operates at Ash Mountain. The National Park Service was an obvious suspect because it is the only wastewater treatment facility upstream from

where the green substance was first noticed.

The SWRCB inspector said there was no evidence at the Ash Mountain treatment plant that any effluent had been discharged. Until the test results are returned to the CSD early next week, there is no way of knowing the origin or composition of the green water, nor its potential impact on water quality in the Kaweah River.

If anyone noticed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the river or has photos of the green water, notify Cindy Oviedo at the CSD, (559) 561-3480.