Driver injured in Sierra Drive collision

It’s becoming an all-to-common occurrence on Sierra Drive in Three Rivers. With an increase in traffic there often follows an increase in accidents.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:40 p.m., a 2001 Subaru heading east on Sierra Drive was stopped while waiting to make a left turn in the vicinity of Chumps and Ol’ Buckaroo. Also eastbound in a 2004 Kia was William Jones, 19, of Three Rivers, returning from classes at Reedley College.

Jones failed to stop and rear-ended the Subaru. The impact of the crash, coupled with the driver’s reaction, caused the Kia to veer onto the right shoulder and strike the embankment.

The Kia came to a stop on its driver’s side and suffered major damage. The Subaru also had major damage.

Diane McKibbin, 70, also of Three Rivers, was the driver of the Subaru. She did not appear to be injured.

Jones was examined by paramedics at the scene and transported by a family member to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for further treatment.

Accident updates— In the solo vehicle rollover that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, on Highway 198 near Horse Creek, the cause of the accident was determined to be an unsafe turning movement. No citation was issued.

In the collision that involved two Honda cars on the morning of Sunday. Oct. 23, Megan Asel, 26, of Visalia, was determined to be at fault for an unsafe turning movement. No citation was issued, however, the driver at fault will have some repercussions.

“In relatively minor accidents like these we don’t expend a lot of CHP resources pursuing the investigation,” said Officer Steve Beale, public information officer for the Visalia CHP. “Usually, the insurance company and status of the driver’s license are appropriate consequences.”