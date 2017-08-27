Driver arrested in fatal North Fork crash

Serious car crashes are all too familiar to neighbors on North Fork Drive who live in the vicinity of the old Barton pasture, one-quarter mile from the North Fork Bridge. On Friday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m., Joshua De La Riva, 20, of Tulare was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Elantra in which he was a passenger careened off the roadway, hit a boulder, and came to stop on its roof.

A California Highway Patrol investigating officer estimated that the driver and owner of the vehicle, Vanessa Murillo, 20, also of Tulare, first realized she was not going to make the curve in North Fork Drive when she was 1,700 feet from where the vehicle came to a stop. According to the accident report, Murillo was heading down-canyon when the vehicle drifted onto the right (pasture side) shoulder, then she turned the steering wheel abruptly to prevent the car from leaving the roadway and entering the pasture.

“Even a professional would have had a difficult time pulling out of that situation at 60 miles per hour, her estimated speed at the time of the accident,” said Officer Mike McWain, a spokesperson for the Visalia CHP.

Murillo overcorrected and skidded left across the roadway, striking a boulder and hitting a tree in the front yard of a residence before the vehicle flipped over.

Murillo and the front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts and were not badly hurt. Another male, a female, and De La Riva were in the rear seat and reportedly not wearing seat belts. De La Riva, who was in the right rear seat, sustained fatal injuries.

One other backseat passenger was seriously injured, and two of the injured from the crash site were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center via ambulance for treatment. The vehicle was a total loss with major damage to the hood and roof areas.

Murillo told the investigators that the five were hanging out at the river that afternoon drinking alcohol and smoking pot. There were no drugs or alcohol in De La Riva’s system.

Contrary to initial reports, none of the people involved in the accident fled the scene, according to the CHP. One of the injured, however, after riding in the ambulance to the emergency room in Visalia, walked away prior to being admitted.

Murillo, who had no previous record, was arrested and is charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI. Her bail was set at $100,000. Also, any minor found drinking and driving automatically loses their driver’s license for a minimum of one year.

Locals call the stretch of North Fork Drive where the accident occurred “Deadman’s Curve.” This is because of the many vehicle crashes that have happened here, some of which have also resulted in fatalities.