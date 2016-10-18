Dorst fire ignited

The ignitions that were started on Monday, Oct. 10, were completed two days later in the Dorst Creek Campground area of Sequoia National Park, near the park’s northern boundary. The total project area is 191 acres.

Residual smoke impacts were experienced in Three Rivers in the late night and early morning hours throughout the past week.

According to fire managers, the completion of the prescribed burn ensures that an area that has not seen natural fire in nearly a century will begin the process of restoring a healthier forest and watershed. It is believed that the burn will help protect the Dorst Creek Campground in the event of wildfire.

The trail between Lost Grove and Dorst Campground and the Muir Grove Trail remain closed during the burn-down period. The reopening of the trails will depend on fire activity and hazard trees in the burn area.

The fire will continue to burn until extinguished by precipitation.

For information about fires in the national parks contact Mike Theune, fire education specialist, (559) 565-3703.

Regional fires— The Sentinel Fire, caused by a lightning strike, was discovered on August 19 south of Cedar Grove. Currently, the fire is 14 acres in size and is being managed for wilderness benefit.

The Sacata Fire started October 11 north of Pine Flat Reservoir. The fire had grown to over 1,500 acres as of October 13 and was five percent contained.

Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument firefighters are actively managing the lightning-ignited Slate Fire on the Western Divide Ranger District on Slate Mountain. It is three acres in size.