District 1 supervisor race: Crocker takes lead

The Tulare County Elections Office is announcing results weekly and will continue to do so until they finalize the results of the November 8 general election. That will occur on or before Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Of all the races in Tulare County, there is just one that is too close to call that affects Three Rivers — District 1 supervisor.

The two candidates that emerged from a field of eight in the June primary election to vie for the District 1 seat that serves Three Rivers and surrounding communities are Kuyler Crocker of Strathmore and Dennis Smith of Farmersville. One of these candidates will be elected to the seat being vacated by Allen Ishida who, after 12 years, is retiring.

As of Friday, Nov. 11, Smith held the lead by a mere 64 votes. But by Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the vote-by-mail ballots began being counted, Crocker had moved ahead by 374 votes.

The margin is slim: Crocker has 50.55 percent of the vote to Smith’s 48.69. Another canvass will be released Friday, Dec. 2.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Elections Office reported there were still about 850 vote-by-mail ballots, 2,000 challenged ballots, and 1,900 provisional ballots to be counted.

The public is invited to observe the canvass by calling 624-7300.