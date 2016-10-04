Diamond in the rough

The Diamond Tree, discovered, measured, and named by the late Big Tree hunter Wendell Flint and sidekick Mike Law, is the 20th largest giant sequoia on the planet. It is also the tallest of the biggest Big Trees; at 286 feet in height, it is 11 feet taller than the General Sherman Tree.

The Diamond Tree, so named because of its distinct diamond-shaped scar (in photo) about halfway up its trunk, is located off-trail in the westernmost portion of the Atwell Grove (Mineral King area, Sequoia National Park).

Nearby is the Above Diamond Tree, the 24th largest tree on earth.