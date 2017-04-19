Debris burn ignites hillside

Tulare County and Cal Fire units answered an emergency call on Monday, April 10, when a burn pile spread to nearby hillside at 43840 Dinely Drive. The blaze broke out at 12 p.m. and was extinguished a short time later.

On that same day, a fire also burned an outbuilding in the vicinity of the debris pile blaze. A dispatcher for Cal Fire said he could not verify if the separate calls were a result of the same fire.

Among the Tulare County units and personnel that responded to the Dinely fires were an engine, two patrols, a water tender, and a battalion chief. The extent of the blaze or a property damage estimate was not contained in the fire activity report.

Building evacuated: On Wednesday, April 12, just before 11 a.m., Tulare County firefighters responded to a report of the smell of gas in the Family HealthCare Network building at 41651 Sierra Drive in Three Rivers. Engine 14 arrived at the scene, evacuated the building, and checked for a gas odor. No odor was detected and all incoming units were cancelled.