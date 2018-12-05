A dazzling display of holiday cheer

The third annual Festival of Trees was held Wednesday and Thursday at St. Anthony Retreat in Three Rivers. Preceding the auction event on Thursday evening, a Wednesday preview of the trees was held. At the preview, judges presented awards for the decorated trees and the handmade gingerbread houses.

Here are the winners:

TREES

Best of Show:

St. Anthony Retreat

Most Unique:

Happy Trails Riding Academy

Gingerbreadiest:

Three Rivers Historical Museum

Judges' Favorite:

First Baptist Church

GINGERBREAD HOUSES

Classic:

St. Catherine's Squires

Over the Top:

Samantha Rodriguez

Judges' Favorite:

St. Anthony-Mary Claret