A dazzling display of holiday cheer
December 5, 2018 - 15:21 admin
November 30, 2018
The third annual Festival of Trees was held Wednesday and Thursday at St. Anthony Retreat in Three Rivers. Preceding the auction event on Thursday evening, a Wednesday preview of the trees was held. At the preview, judges presented awards for the decorated trees and the handmade gingerbread houses.
Here are the winners:
TREES
Best of Show:
St. Anthony Retreat
Most Unique:
Happy Trails Riding Academy
Gingerbreadiest:
Three Rivers Historical Museum
Judges' Favorite:
First Baptist Church
GINGERBREAD HOUSES
Classic:
St. Catherine's Squires
Over the Top:
Samantha Rodriguez
Judges' Favorite:
St. Anthony-Mary Claret
- Log in to post comments