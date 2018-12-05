Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

St. Anthony Retreat, BEST OF SHOW (Click arrows for additional photos)First Baptist Church, JUDGES' FAVORITEThree Rivers Historical Museum, GINGERBREADIEST Happy Trails Riding Academy, MOST UNIQUEA display of gingerbread houses that were entered into competition, then auctioned to the highest bidder.Santa and friend.

A dazzling display of holiday cheer

December 5, 2018 - 15:21 admin
November 30, 2018

 

The third annual Festival of Trees was held Wednesday and Thursday at St. Anthony Retreat in Three Rivers. Preceding the auction event on Thursday evening, a Wednesday preview of the trees was held. At the preview, judges presented awards for the decorated trees and the handmade gingerbread houses. 

Here are the winners:

TREES

Best of Show: 
St. Anthony Retreat
 
Most Unique: 
Happy Trails Riding Academy
 
Gingerbreadiest: 
Three Rivers Historical Museum 
 
Judges' Favorite: 
First Baptist Church
 
 
GINGERBREAD HOUSES
 
Classic: 
St. Catherine's Squires
 
Over the Top: 
Samantha Rodriguez
 
Judges' Favorite:
St. Anthony-Mary Claret

