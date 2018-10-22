Dates for voters to know

In case you haven’t heard, the General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6.

As of September 7, there were 19,086,589 Californians registered to vote. This is the highest total number of registered voters heading into a gubernatorial General Election in state history. According to Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State, 75.81 percent of eligible Californians are registered to vote.

As of last month, there were 1,451,713 more registered voters in the state than there were at the same point during the previous gubernatorial election cycle (2014).

There is still time for eligible Californians to register to vote or update their registration. Have you moved since the last election? You need to update your voter registration (go online to RegisterToVote.ca.gov).

If you are sure of your registration status, it can be easily checked at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.

Here are some dates to pay attention to:

Monday, Oct. 22— The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election.

Tuesday, Oct. 30— The last day the Registrar of Voters office may receive Vote by Mail requests through the mail. After October 30, voters may come to the Registrar of Voters office (5951 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia) to request a Vote by Mail ballot in person.

Tuesday, Oct. 30— Tulare County residents who will be sworn in as a U.S. citizen by a federal judge after this date, but no later than the close of polls on Election Day, may register and vote at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters office (naturalization certificate required).

Tuesday, Nov. 6— Polling places in Tulare County will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Registrar of Voters office will open at 7 a.m. for any voter who would like to vote there.