Covered California renewal begins

Family HealthCare Network’s team of Covered California certified enrollment counselors are preparing for the 2019 Covered California renewal and open enrollment period. The renewal period is from October 15, 2018, through December 15, 2018, with an effective date of January 1, 2019; and December 16, 2018, through January 15, 2019, for an effective date of February 1, 2019. Covered California’s exchange went live for active renewals on October 1.

“This year is FHCN’s fifth year partnering with Covered California to provide enrollment assistance to our patients and community members,” said Kerry Hydash, FHCN president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing this tradition of being a resource in the communities we serve.”

The renewal period is a time when individuals and families already enrolled in the exchange should review changes in their address, income, family size, and coverage options as rates and coverage change annually. “Education and assistance is still needed to help community members navigate through the coverage process,” advised Hydash.

Certified enrollment counselors are available at each of FHCN’s 25 health centers throughout Tulare, Fresno, and Kings counties and at FHCN’s Resource Center, located at 323 W. Putnam Avenue, Porterville.

Enrollment counselors will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every second and third Saturday of the month, FHCN will also offer enrollment services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Visalia-Bridge, Hanford, and Porterville Resource Center offices.

For more information on renewals or new coverage options, call the FHCN enrollment line at (559) 741-4366 or visit any FHCN health center to speak to a certified enrollment counselor.