County of Tulare releases Three Rivers Community Plan Update and Draft EIR

On December 29, the County of Tulare released the Three Rivers Community Plan Update and Draft Environmental Impact Report. A public comment period on the proposed plan will continue through MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2018.

TO VIEW THE DOCUMENTS ONLINE:

The documents are online at http://tularecounty.ca.gov/rma/index.cfm/documents-and-forms/planning-do...

TO REVIEW A HARD COPY OF THE DOCUMENTS: Go to the Three Rivers Library or the Visalia Library during normal business hours.

WRITTEN COMMENTS:

Mail comments to: Dave Bryant, Tulare County RMA, 5961 South Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA 93277.

EMAIL COMMENTS:

Comments may be emailed to: DPBryant@co.tulare.ca.us

After a series of starts and do-overs that can be traced back more than two decades, the long-awaited Three Rivers Community Plan Update and the accompanying draft environmental impact report was made public Friday, Dec. 29.

This is the County of Tulare’s first revision of the Three Rivers Community Plan in nearly 40 years. The first and only Community Plan was released in 1980. And work has been ongoing on the current revision for on and off for 20 years.

But even so, the County of Tulare barely made their self-imposed December 29 deadline. But as of that release date, the clock started ticking on the 45-day comment period. Comments on the draft documents are due by Monday, February 12.

County staff will be present at the next town meeting, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5, to answer questions and take comments on both documents.

Following the town meeting, the public will have just one week to submit input on the community plan, which is an important public document that contains specific proposals for future land uses and public improvements within Three Rivers.

But interested parties should start reading now. The Community Plan Update contains 228 pages; the EIR consists of 1,155 pages.