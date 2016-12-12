County supervisors prohibit commercial pot activity

As if there wasn’t enough confusion swirling about the passage of Proposition 64, which legalized recreational marijuana use for adults in California, Tulare County Supervisors adopted an interim zoning ordinance prohibiting commercial nonmedical marijuana activity in the unincorporated areas of the county. The interim ordinance, passed with a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, Dec. 6, also prohibits outdoor and indoor cultivation of nonmedical marijuana, except the indoor cultivation of the six plants per household as allowed by Prop. 64.

The lone dissenting vote was cast by outgoing Supervisor Phil Cox, who lost his 3rd District supervisor seat to Amy Shuklian in the June primary. Cox won a seat on the Visalia City Council in the November general election.

Cox said he did not believe there was an urgency to pass the interim ordinance because there are no commercial licenses available from the State of California under Prop. 64 until 2018. The passage of the interim ordinance at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting replaces another one that dealt with medical marijuana activity and is expiring.

Ben Ruiz, Resource Management Agency director, led a team of county experts who presented the agency’s rationale behind their recommendation to pass the interim zoning ordinance. Ruiz reminded the board that Tulare County voted 55 percent against passage of Prop. 64 in the November 8 election.

Ruiz explained that Prop. 64 decriminalizes the use of marijuana for persons 21 years and older and allows individuals to grow up to six plants.

“There is a disconnect with federal law, which still views marijuana as an illegal drug,” Ruiz said. “The California law gives local jurisdictions the right to develop policy of how each city and county government regulates the activity.”

Mike Grove, RMA’s code compliance officer, said that if marijuana is treated as an agricultural crop then it can be grown in residential areas without a permit.

“We’re already receiving inquiries from individuals who want to become licensed commercial growers,” Grove said.

Some growers will undoubtedly establish grow sites without a permit or license. That situation, factored with enforcement of the new law, presents unique challenges to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Tim Johnson (TCSO) said his department doesn’t know what the effects will be of the interim ordinance or the new law. Because of the high value of marijuana (up to $240 an ounce), there will continue to be crime related to the growing and trafficking of marijuana.

In the last four years, eradications of illegal grow sites in the county have been increasing, Johnson said. In 2016, there have also been two confirmed homicides related to marijuana.

The increased criminal activity by thieves who invade homes and properties to steal pot is the rationale behind driving the pot-growing indoors. But according to Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman, there has been an increase in fires caused by faulty wiring at the grow sites.

“The electrical systems can’t hold the power load,” he said. “The indoor grow sites are often involved in power thefts too.”

Hector Guerra, RMA’s chief environmental planner, cited environmental impacts caused by marijuana growing. In addition to excessive water and energy use, pesticides used by growers impact wildlife and pollute streams and groundwater, he said.

Ruiz showed a photo of the County’s subsidized bottled water ,distributed by the Emergency Bottled Water Program, being used at an illegal Seville marijuana grow site. A single marijuana plant requires six to eight gallons per day, according to Guerra.

Wes Hardin, operation manager for Canna Can Help Inc., a medical marijuana dispensary in Goshen, urged the supervisors to look carefully at the economic potential of the recreational-use industry.

“By creating a monopoly of the medical dispensaries, this is not reasonable regulation,” Hardin said. “A $5 million industry like ours could easily grow to be a $25 million industry and that means more good-paying jobs and tax revenue.”

Next up for the BOS is to revisit the interim ordinance at its January 17 meeting. The supervisors are expected to extend the interim recreational marijuana prohibition for up to two more years or until a suitable alternative ordinance can be adopted.