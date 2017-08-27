Cost of parks' Senior Pass increases August 28

Anyone who will be 62 or older before Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, and does not yet have a Senior Pass that provides free admittance to national parks and other public lands should purchase it immediately. Through Sunday, Aug. 27, the cost of the pass is $10. On Monday, Aug. 28, the price will be raised to $80.

The Senior Pass is valid at more than 2,000 federal recreation sites, including national parks, for the lifetime of the pass-holder and any traveling companions in the same vehicle.

In addition to the National Park Service, Senior Passes provide access to sites managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Lake Kaweah), U.S. Forest Service (Giant Sequoia National Monument), Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A Senior Pass, now and after August 28, may be purchased locally at the Sequoia National Park entrance station or park visitor centers.

As of August 28, a lifetime pass will cost $80, which can be purchased on an installment plan. An annual Senior Pass will be available for $20, which will be valid for one year from the date of issuance. Four annual Senior Passes ($20) purchased in consecutive years (total: $80) may be traded in for a lifetime Senior Pass.

See additional information here

UPDATE - FROM THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE WEBSITE: