Cost of parks' Senior Pass increases August 28
August 25, 2017
Sarah Elliott
Anyone who will be 62 or older before Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, and does not yet have a Senior Pass that provides free admittance to national parks and other public lands should purchase it immediately. Through Sunday, Aug. 27, the cost of the pass is $10. On Monday, Aug. 28, the price will be raised to $80.
The Senior Pass is valid at more than 2,000 federal recreation sites, including national parks, for the lifetime of the pass-holder and any traveling companions in the same vehicle.
In addition to the National Park Service, Senior Passes provide access to sites managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Lake Kaweah), U.S. Forest Service (Giant Sequoia National Monument), Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A Senior Pass, now and after August 28, may be purchased locally at the Sequoia National Park entrance station or park visitor centers.
As of August 28, a lifetime pass will cost $80, which can be purchased on an installment plan. An annual Senior Pass will be available for $20, which will be valid for one year from the date of issuance. Four annual Senior Passes ($20) purchased in consecutive years (total: $80) may be traded in for a lifetime Senior Pass.
See additional information here.
UPDATE - FROM THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE WEBSITE:
How can I purchase a Senior Pass?
Senior Passes can be purchased at any federal recreation site, including national parks, that charges an entrance or standard amenity (day-use) fee. Proof of age and residency is required.
Passes can also be purchased online or through the mail from USGS; an additional $10 processing fee will be added to the price. Visit the USGS Store to buy the pass online or find instructions for purchasing by mail.
I’m having trouble getting a Senior Pass. What’s being done to address this?
Our public lands and the USGS website that sells Senior Passes have been overwhelmed with requests to purchase Senior Passes — more than 250,000 online and mail in applications so far this year, compared to the previous high of 33,000 passes in one year.
To help address the demand, we are printing and distributing hundreds of thousands of passes to the sites that sell passes. We are also temporarily increasing the staff at the online processing center to assist with the backlog of order requests and implementing a third party solution to make ordering easier and more efficient.
To allow visitors to use a recently purchased Senior Pass before they receive the printed pass, the National Park Service and five other land management agencies that honor the pass will accept the order confirmation generated from the online sale of the pass as proof of pass ownership until the backlog is cleared. Eligible visitors who purchase a Senior Pass online can now bring their order confirmation along with a photo ID to one of the more than 2,000 sites and parks that accept the pass.
Additionally, some National Park Service and other agency sites that sell the Senior Pass will immediately begin issuing rain checks to eligible visitors who wish to purchase a pass if the site has no more printed passes. Purchasers can access a park with the rain check until they can exchange it for the Senior Pass. Visitors are encouraged to contact the national park or other agency site they plan to visit to ensure the availability of rain checks at that location before traveling there.
We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this updated Senior Pass program.
