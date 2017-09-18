Cooler weather arrives in Kaweah Country

WEATHER WATCH: Thunder and lightning and wind, oh my! Cooler temperatures and shorter days have arrived too. The telltale signs of fall are here.

There is a forecast that shows an early-season storm dropping snow in the highest reaches of the Sierra. And this requires a warning for those planning on fall hiking in the backcountry to be prepared for occasional freezing nights, always anticipate snow from a couple inches to a foot, and know what to do to stay warm, dry, and found!

* * * * * * * * * *

The wacky and, at times, deadly weather of 2017 will be etched in the memories of millions. In addition to the lives lost and cost of the clean-up in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, this year is on track to become the second warmest year ever recorded after 2016.

But even that second place could change during the last quarter, setting a new all-time record, because the usual cooling of the equatorial Pacific after an El Nino has not occurred this year, prompting some meteorologists to attribute the monster hurricane season to the global warming of water temperature.

And hurricane season is far from over. Strong hurricanes have occurred as late as November. The late season storms generally track similar to the path Hurricane Jose is expected to take next week. They take aim at the East Coast of the U.S. then veer off and out to open ocean, threatening only Bermuda before breaking a part.

And although Three Rivers might have set a new record for most days with triple-digit temperatures — 37 days from June 18 to September 2 plus another 100-plus day in May for a total of 38 (according to data from Bill Pooley, who tracks weather data for his Kaweah River Page website) — the cooling trend of the next 15 days will soon make those dog days of June, July, and August a distant memory. For several days next week, just prior to the autumnal equinox on Friday, Sept. 22, high temperatures will be in the 70s and feel more like a coastal clime than September in the Sierra foothills.

The period that included more than three dozen days of temperatures over 100 means that, on average, for 87 consecutive days, the thermometer eclipsed 100 every 2-1/3 days.