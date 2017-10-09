Construction commences on Woodlake Community Center

PHOTO CAPTION: From left to right: Ramon Lara, city administrator; Drew Sorensen, superintendent, Woodlake Unified School District; Joe Martinez, councilmember; Luis Lopez, councilmember; Frances Ortiz, councilmember; Mike Navarro, member, Woodlake Lions Club; Larry Ivey, member, Woodlake Lions Club; Rudy Mendoza, councilmember.

Civic dignitaries turned the first shovels of dirt on Woodlake’s new community center on Friday, Sept. 29. The project budget is $4.3 million, and construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2018. The multi-purpose facility will serve youth in Parks and Recreation Department programs and boys and girls clubs, as well as be a senior center and meeting place for service clubs, the city council, and local residents.