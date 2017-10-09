Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Construction commences on Woodlake Community Center

Construction commences on Woodlake Community Center

October 9, 2017 - 18:13 admin
October 6, 2017
By: 
John Elliott

 

PHOTO CAPTION: From left to right: Ramon Lara, city administrator; Drew Sorensen, superintendent, Woodlake Unified School District; Joe Martinez, councilmember; Luis Lopez, councilmember; Frances Ortiz, councilmember; Mike Navarro, member, Woodlake Lions Club; Larry Ivey, member, Woodlake Lions Club; Rudy Mendoza, councilmember.

 

 

Civic dignitaries turned the first shovels of dirt on Woodlake’s new community center on Friday, Sept. 29. The project budget is $4.3 million, and construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2018. The multi-purpose facility will serve youth in Parks and Recreation Department programs and boys and girls clubs, as well as be a senior center and meeting place for service clubs, the city council, and local residents. 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X