Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Community's assistance needed to find stolen sign

Community's assistance needed to find stolen sign

February 6, 2017 - 18:44 admin
February 3, 2017

 

The “Earl McKee” referenced on the above sign resides in the house in which he was born 85 years ago. He and his wife of 66 years, Gaynor, raised their three children on this Old Three Rivers Drive ranch, also known as the Bar O Ranch.

The property has been in the family since 1900 and these days is a horse ranch. The redwood sign that has graced the entrance to the McKee ranch had been in place for more than 40 years until it was removed from its roadside perch at some point between January 1 and 12.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of this sign is asked to contact the McKees (561-4338 or tubacowboy@aol.com).

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X