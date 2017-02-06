Community's assistance needed to find stolen sign

The “Earl McKee” referenced on the above sign resides in the house in which he was born 85 years ago. He and his wife of 66 years, Gaynor, raised their three children on this Old Three Rivers Drive ranch, also known as the Bar O Ranch.

The property has been in the family since 1900 and these days is a horse ranch. The redwood sign that has graced the entrance to the McKee ranch had been in place for more than 40 years until it was removed from its roadside perch at some point between January 1 and 12.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of this sign is asked to contact the McKees (561-4338 or tubacowboy@aol.com).