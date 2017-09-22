Comments sought on fee increase for local parks pass

There is a variety of options for passes to national parks, which provide a discounted entrance fee and the convenience of not having to dig out cash or a credit card every time one enters a park. One selection is the park-specific annual pass, which is especially beneficial to those residing near a national park.

The Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks annual pass currently has a going rate of $50. There is currently a proposal to raise that price to $60.

These days, entry per vehicle into Sequoia-Kings Canyon is $30 for a seven-day period. So anyone who plans on visiting the local national parks more than twice in a year will save money by purchasing an annual pass.

Fees collected from the sale of the pass will be used to address deferred maintenance needs, provide educational programs, and for continued conservation of park wildlife and the famous giant sequoia groves. In the coming year, visitor fees will be used to replace the Lodgepole Visitor Center’s roof, upgrade restrooms to meet accessibility requirements, and repair sections of the increasingly busy John Muir Trail/Pacific Crest Trail.

Comments regarding the proposed price increase maybe provided online, mailed, faxed, or hand-delivered. The deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 4. If approved, the new pass price will go into effect on January 1, 2018.

Here is how to provide input:

U.S. Mail— Superintendent, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Attn: Annual Pass Fee Increase, 47050 Generals Highway, Three Rivers, CA 93271.

Hand deliver— Same as above.

Fax— (559) 565-4202.