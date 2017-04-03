Comments requested on Oak Grove Bridge

The Tulare County Resource Management Agency, in cooperation with Caltrans and the Federal Highways Administration, is proposing to rehabilitate or replace the existing Oak Grove Bridge over the East Fork of the Kaweah River. The historic bridge, built in 1923, is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places and is located 6.5 miles up the Mineral King Road from State Highway 198.

One of the three proposed alternatives seeks to preserve the existing bridge while constructing a new bridge nearby. As a part of Section 106 of the Historic Preservation Act compliance process, GPA Consulting, a sub-consultant to the County, is soliciting comments and information from stakeholders and interested parties.

In particular, the consultant is seeking comments regarding the potential impact to historic resources in the project area. Public input allows the project team to be aware of concerns and gather data.

Archaeological resources that may be present in the study area will also be addressed. Site data on sensitive archeological resources will remain confidential.

Comments, especially relative to cultural resources, should be received by Friday, April 14.