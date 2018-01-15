Comfort for Kids project celebrates 20th year

The Comfort for Kids project has started up for its 20th year at the Three Rivers Memorial Building. The goal of the project is to make quilts for seriously ill and long-term patients at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

Volunteers meet every Tuesday from January through April. The sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon at the Three Rivers Memorial Building.

Founded by Jack and Joyce Nielsen, formerly of Three Rivers, the last two decades have produced an exceptional amount of quilts, as well as crocheted hats and blankets for premature infants that have all been donated to the regional children’s hospital.

It’s quite possible that 25,000 quilts have been provided to Valley Children’s Hospital by these Three Rivers volunteers since 1998. The quilts are for the children to keep, so the demand is never-ending.

The project is entirely run with volunteers, both men and women, and donations. The only monetary outlay is for the batting used between the quilt layers and, sometimes, the yarn.

All the rest of the materials, except sometimes the yarn, are donated. This includes fabric, thread, and small Beanie Babies to tie on the completed quilts.

Donations of cotton sheets, in good condition, to use for backing the quilts are gratefully accepted (the hospital requests that all-white sheets are not used). Donations of money are always accepted to help defray the cost of the batting and yarn.

The work continues year-round, as the quilt-making process starts with completed quilt tops that are made at home by volunteers. So anyone who knows how to sew, know that donations that are always welcome are completed quilt tops. The hospital requests the finished quilts be no larger than 40 inches by 50 inches.

To volunteer for this project in any capacity or for more information, call Leah Launey in Three Rivers at 561-4270 or Jody Nicholson in Exeter at 592-1868.