Climber killed in Kings Canyon National Park backcountry: Sept. 1-9

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Sierra Crest

September 9— A 30-year-old male was reported overdue at 8 a.m. after last being seen around noon the day before at Trail Crest. The individual split from the rest of his party to ascend Mount Whitney via the trail and failed to return. He had no tent or sleeping bag. He walked out six hours later without assistance.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Grant Grove

September 1— An 80-year-old female fractured her hip on the General Grant Tree Trail and was carried out. An ambulance transported her to a hospital.

Sierra Crest

September 4— A woman sustained rib injuries in a horse accident near Aspen Meadow along the San Joaquin River (between Piute and Goddard canyons). The park helicopter dropped a park medic off near the patient’s location. The park medic spent the night on scene caring for the patient. The patient was evacuated by the park helicopter the next morning.

September 7— A 34-year-old female backpacking near Helen Lake reported to a trail crew that she had a knee injury. A nearby wilderness ranger/EMT responded to the location and assessed the patient. The patient was unable to walk and needed to be evacuated. The park helicopter flew to the location with a park medic aboard and evacuated the patient.

September 7-8— A 30-year-old female was climbing with a companion on the Sierra Crest between Mount Haeckel and Mount Darwin following the Evolution Traverse in the northeastern area of the park. The woman fell several hundred feet and was killed. Yosemite Search and Rescue performed a technical rescue of the body. The cause of the accident is being investigated.