City of Woodlake opens new community center
November 6, 2018 - 14:10 admin
October 26, 2018
By:
John Elliott
On Friday, Oct. 19, as civic officials and project principals celebrated, Rudy Mendoza, Woodlake mayor, cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially mark the opening of the new Woodlake Community Center. More than 150 community members attended the grand opening that included tours of the new facilities that house a new city council chamber, a recreational gym, and a state-of-the-art kitchen.
- Log in to post comments