The facade of the new mission-revival-style building. (Click arrows for additional photos.)Cutting the ceremonial ribbon.The new city council chamber.The new state-of-the-art gym.

City of Woodlake opens new community center

November 6, 2018 - 14:10 admin
October 26, 2018
By: 
John Elliott

 

On Friday, Oct. 19, as civic officials and project principals celebrated, Rudy Mendoza, Woodlake mayor, cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially mark the opening of the new Woodlake Community Center. More than 150 community members attended the grand opening that included tours of the new facilities that house a new city council chamber, a recreational gym, and a state-of-the-art kitchen. 

