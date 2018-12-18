Christmas events: From the Valley to the Big Trees

TREK TO THE TREE 2018: MAKING MERRY MOUNTAIN MEMORIES

On Sunday, Dec. 9, during the 93rd annual Trek to the Nation’s Christmas Tree, organized by the Sanger Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the National Park Service, holiday revelers gathered at the base of the General Grant Tree for a service that consisted of holiday cheer and the solemn laying of a wreath in commemoration of the nation’s war dead. The Grant Tree in Kings Canyon National Park was designated the Nation’s Christmas Tree in 1925 and as the country’s only living National Shrine in 1956.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: HIGH SIERRA JAZZ BAND PLAYS LAST CHRISTMAS CONCERT

On Saturday, Dec. 8, High Sierra Jazz Band played its finale of Christmas parties during the annual fete hosted by Sierra Traditional Jazz Club. HSJB members have announced their intentions to retire at the conclusion of Jazzaffair 2019.

Besides Jazzaffair, they have just one Three Rivers concert left to play, which will be in March. Then that’s all, folks.

Here is the band's remaining schedule of events:

Sunday, Dec. 30-Sunday, Jan. 6: New Year’s Cruise to the Mexican Riviera-Jazzdagen Tours

Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 7-10: Sounds of Mardi Gras (at Fresno’s Doubletree by Hilton)

Friday-Sunday, March 1-3: Jazz Bash by the Bay (Monterey)

Saturday, March 9: Sierra Traditional Jazz Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Concert (Three Rivers)

Thursday-Sunday, April 11-14: JAZZAFFAIR - Farewell Festival (Three Rivers)

SANTA ON PARADE IN WOODLAKE

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the community of Woodlake turned out for the community’s annual Christmas Parade.