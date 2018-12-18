Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Park Service personnel presiding over the wreath-laying ceremony are Christy Brigham, Sequoia-Kings Canyon acting superintendent; Pablo Garzon, wilderness assistant; and Hector Garzon, visitor use assistant. (Click arrows for additional photos) The Jubilation Singers of Sanger sing the sounds of the season. Keith Elliott (left) of Titanic Jazz Band sat in on trombone and is joined by HSJB regulars Charlie Castro on drums, Marc Caparone on trumpet, and Howard Miyata (back right) on tuba.Earl McKee (with microphone) sang some of his favorite crowd-pleasers that make the ladies swoon and grown men cry.The Huddleston brothers — Bruce (left), piano; and Stan on banjo — have performed with High Sierra Jazz Band since its formation in 1976, as have Charlie Castro and Earl McKee.Serving as the 2018 Grand Marshal was Ali Mohammed (right), owner of Woodlake Drive-In and perennial community volunteer and benefactor. Pictured with Ali is Mike Marquez, the City of Woodlake’s chief of police.

Christmas events: From the Valley to the Big Trees

December 18, 2018 - 17:34 admin
December 14, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

TREK TO THE TREE 2018: MAKING MERRY MOUNTAIN MEMORIES

On Sunday, Dec. 9, during the 93rd annual Trek to the Nation’s Christmas Tree, organized by the Sanger Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the National Park Service, holiday revelers gathered at the base of the General Grant Tree for a service that consisted of holiday cheer and the solemn laying of a wreath in commemoration of the nation’s war dead. The Grant Tree in Kings Canyon National Park  was designated the Nation’s Christmas Tree in 1925 and as the country’s only living National Shrine in 1956.

 

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: HIGH SIERRA JAZZ BAND PLAYS LAST CHRISTMAS CONCERT

On Saturday, Dec. 8, High Sierra Jazz Band played its finale of Christmas parties during the annual fete hosted by Sierra Traditional Jazz Club. HSJB members have announced their intentions to retire at the conclusion of Jazzaffair 2019.

Besides Jazzaffair, they have just one Three Rivers concert left to play, which will be in March. Then that’s all, folks.

Here is the band's remaining schedule of events:

Sunday, Dec. 30-Sunday, Jan. 6: New Year’s Cruise to the Mexican Riviera-Jazzdagen Tours

Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 7-10: Sounds of Mardi Gras (at Fresno’s Doubletree by Hilton)

Friday-Sunday, March 1-3: Jazz Bash by the Bay (Monterey)
 
Saturday, March 9: Sierra Traditional Jazz Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Concert (Three Rivers)
 
Thursday-Sunday, April 11-14: JAZZAFFAIR - Farewell Festival (Three Rivers)
 
 
SANTA ON PARADE IN WOODLAKE
 
On Saturday, Dec. 8, the community of Woodlake turned out for the community’s annual Christmas Parade.
 
 
 

 

 

 

