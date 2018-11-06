Cherokee Oaks house destroyed in early-morning blaze

Occupants at 40994 Cherokee Oaks Drive, and the neighbors nearby, were awakened by the smell of smoke on Friday, Oct. 26, in the pre-dawn hours. It soon became apparent that the rear of the 1,900-square-foot house was on fire.

The emergency call to the dispatcher was received at 5 a.m. Within minutes Three Rivers firefighting units began arriving on the scene.

What they found was a large section of the house adjacent to the back patio that was fully involved with flames and the fire was spreading into the adjacent wildland.

As fire personnel secured the scene, three residents of the house were outside and accounted for with one dog. Another dog was believed to be still inside. Apparently, the second dog succumbed to smoke and ultimately perished in the blaze.

Firefighters made quick work of the fully engulfed structure and prevented its spread to nearby homes and the wildland adjacent to the rear of the house. According to a report by a fire investigator, the fire started on the rear patio where some appliances were connected to electrical outlets.

As to what caused the ignition of the flames remains under investigation.

The incident report, which didn't list the owner of the house, estimated damages to the property at $310,000 and an additional $35,000 to its contents. The house was reportedly built in the mid 1990s.

Three months previously, on July 27, another home on nearby Oakridge Drive was also destroyed by a pre-dawn fire. The cause of that blaze was reportedly a faulty kitchen appliance that was plugged in at the time of the fire.