Cherokee Oaks dog owners found negligent

After a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 27, and a 10-day period in which an Animal Control Services officer had to render a decision, the Three Rivers owners of a pit bull involved in a fatal mauling of a neighbor’s German shepherd last month were notified by the department of its decision.

The hearing officer found the owners negligent and that they failed to maintain proper restrictive measures that would prevent their animal from freely roaming the neighborhood.

The department’s report explaining the decision cited 10 occasions of aggressive behaviors with different people in the Cherokee Oaks neighborhood. One bite of another dog and an alleged bite of a person were never reported. Documentation of these incidents were emailed by those persons during the department’s investigation and included as supporting evidence in the incident report.

A bite of another person that was reported February 20, 2018, was also found after a review of Tulare County Animal Services records. Based on the evidence submitted, and per Tulare County Animal Ordinance 4-07-6100 (6)(b), the hearing officer concluded:

“The animal is potentially dangerous or vicious and it should be humanely euthanized.”

A notice of the decision was mailed to the owners Saturday, October 6. The animal’s owners have five business days from the date of the receipt of the notice of determination to appeal the decision. A call to the owner for comment in the case was not returned.

See additional reporting regarding this incident: