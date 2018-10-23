Cedar Grove road scheduled for winter closure

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

State Highway 180, the only road that leads to the floor of the Kings Canyon, has been closed for the winter so Caltrans can complete some roadwork while the Kings River is running low and slow.

October 23, 2018 - 19:39 admin
October 19, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott / NPS reports

 

Due to unexpected Caltrans road work on Highway 180, the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park will close for the season on Monday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., three weeks earlier than planned. 
 
Crews will be taking advantage of low water flows to shore up the embankments along the highway. The Highway 180 closure will be just east of Hume Lake Road, about nine miles past Grant Grove.
 
The park is working to make contact with hikers, campers, and other visitors currently in the area, as well as alerting those who were planning to visit after Monday. For park information and trip-planning, go online to www.nps.gov/seki or call the main park line, (559) 565-3341.
 
For Sequoia National Forest information, log onto www.fs.usda.gov/main/sequoia or call (559) 338-2251.
 
For more information about the Highway 180 closure and project, contact Sam Yniguez, Caltrans-District 6 information officer, via email at sam.yniguez@dot.ca.gov or phone (559) 444-2518 or go online to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

