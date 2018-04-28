Cedar Grove prescribed fire underway

On Tuesday, April 24, a prescribed fire was ignited in the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park. As of Tuesday afternoon, ignitions are complete for the 40-acre Cedar Grove Prescribed Burn.

The location of this prescribed burn, the first of the season in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, is about one mile east of the Road’s End trailhead on the north side of the Kings River, west of Bubbs Creek.

“By completing this critical segment, we are ensuring that low-intensity fire is strategically being used in Cedar Grove for the long-term health of the Kings Canyon ecosystem,” said Todd Bates, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks fuels management specialist.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks firefighters remained in the area to monitor fire behavior. Now, fire patrols will take place for several weeks.

This prescribed burn will not impact the scheduled opening date of Cedar Grove and Highway 180 to the public today (Friday, April 27) at noon. All facilities such as campgrounds, lodges, and public areas remain on schedule for previously determined open dates.

There are no plans to have any trail closures after this prescribed burn however visitors should remain vigilant to their surroundings.