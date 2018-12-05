Cedar Grove Pack Station will continue its park operations

Tim Loverin, who has operated the Cedar Grove Pack Station under a concession contract with the National Park Service for 21 years, was selected last month to continue that operation for another five years. Cedar Grove Pack Station is located in Kings Canyon National Park, just off Highway 180 near Cedar Grove Village, about five miles before the highway ends in the remote canyon bottom.

The pack station offers trips varying from one-hour guided trips to multi-day pack trips into the Kings Canyon backcountry. Tim Loverin will also continue to operate the Grant Grove Stables in the Grant Grove area, which offers guided day rides to visitors on trails in and around the famous giant sequoia grove.

The new five-year concession contract begins January 1, 2019. The pack station and stables are closed for the winter but will resume business as usual in May 2019.

Services under the new contract will continue the current guided horseback operations but will incorporate the implementation of new guidelines set forth by the Sequoia and Kings Canyon Wilderness Stewardship Plan that was finalized in 2015. Cedar Grove Pack Station is also now authorized to provide additional services such as souvenir sales, vending, special events, and instructional courses related to stock and packing.

Tim Loverin was first awarded the Cedar Grove Pack Station concession contract on June 1, 2001, for a four-year term. After that period, the Park Service continued these visitor services under the existing contract through annual continuation letters while a new prospectus was being developed, which was completed in Spring 2018.

The pack station concession was opened for bidding and proposals were accepted through August 15. It is unknown if other bids were received but with the selection of Tim Loverin and his family to retain the concession, the stock services at two Kings Canyon locations will continue and expand seamlessly.

Cedar Grove is the only pack station that remains in operation within the boundaries of Sequoia and Kings Canyon Parks.