A remnant of a giant sequoia that was cut down in the Case Mountain area. The BLM is currently seeking input on a “Forest Health Plan.”

Case Mountain Forest Health Plan

January 30, 2018 - 18:29 admin
Public comments due next week
January 26, 2018
By: 
John Elliott

 

The deadline is rapidly approaching to submit comments during the scoping phase for the development of a vegetation and forest health plan for the BLM’s giant sequoia groves on Case Mountain. Helpful comments might offer some new information that could assist the agency in the documentation of supporting scientific data or information that could shed some light on historical land use.
 
There are several eras of known logging that occurred in the project area (1950s and 1980s) but little is known about the giant sequoia stumps that remain that were apparently logged in the 19th century. This type of information could help the agency to identify issues for analysis and develop viable alternatives.
 
According to Serena Baker, public affairs officer, the BLM is hoping to fast-track the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process and release a draft Environmental Assessment for public review in the spring of 2018. The BLM expects a finding of no significant impacts and hopes to release a decision of record and begin implementing the proposed action by late-summer of 2018.
 
Because of historic logging that developed a network of roads for access on Case Mountain, a strategy of logging, mechanical clearing, and controlled burning is being considered to restore forest health.        
 
The Case Mountain Recreation Area is the only BLM property in the U.S. that contains groves of giant sequoias. It is also one of the most oft-used areas for recreation by Three Rivers and valley residents.
 
HOW TO SUBMIT COMMENTS:
 
The Bureau of Land Management-Bakersfield Field Office is seeking public input on the development of a vegetation and forest health plan for the Bureau’s giant sequoia groves on Case Mountain, southeast of Three Rivers. A public comment period on the proposed plan will continue through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2018. 
 
Comments helpful to the BLM include supporting scientific information, documentation, and data relevant to the uses of the land.
 
ONLINE COMMENTS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: 
Comments may be submitted via the ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office/eplanning/planAndProjectSite..... To view the planning documents and maps, visit the ePlanning website.
 
 
WRITTEN COMMENTS: 
To deliver in person or via mail, the address is: Bakersfield Field Office, Attn: Case Mountain Vegetation and Forest Health Plan, 3801 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA  93308. 
 
Before including addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, or other personal identifying information in a comment, be aware that the entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While the public may ask the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

 

