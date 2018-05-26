Cannabis store debuts in Woodlake

If the first four weeks of operation are any indicator, the City of Woodlake has knocked it out of the park by approving the first-ever recreational retail cannabis outlet to open in Tulare County. The attractive storefront is just the first impression of a well-run, highly regulated retail store that, to date, is a booming business.

Valley Pure is located at 132 South Valencia Boulevard (on the east side of the street across from Super Taco). The shopping experience is user-friendly, and customers can peruse a cannabis inventory that includes up to 16 strains of flowering buds of varying potency, concentrates, crumbles, tinctures, edibles, rubs, and lotions.

“The City has had no complaints regarding Valley Pure,” said Ramon Lara, Woodlake’s city administrator. “We have had nothing but good communication with their team, and they have been a welcomed addition to the City. Any time a business is successful in our city, we are happy for their success.”

A baseline for price comparison is that at Valley Pure an eighth of an ounce of a hybrid called “Gelato” sells for $44; the total sale price with taxes added is $51.05. At the point of cash sale, the transaction is entered into the familiar square tablet and an invoice is printed that includes the itemized taxes: state tax - $3.93; city and county sales tax - $2.20; and an excise tax - $.92; for a total tax of $7.05.

The state license of the outlet ensures that the product is clinically tested and contains, in the Gelato example, 24 percent THC (euphoric property). Black market vendors do not clinically test their product and additives or chemicals could be used.

Woodlake is becoming a tourist draw because Valley Pure clientele include national park visitors from many states and countries where cannabis is not yet legal, as well as a steady flow of customers from Tulare County and throughout California. At any one time on the premises are six to eight employees to service customers and answer product-related questions.

Use of the products are strictly prohibited on the Valley Pure premises; purchases are sealed in a package. If that package is found to be open during a routine traffic stop, the driver should expect an open container charge. Cannabis sold at Valley Pure is supplied by a partner: Green Smart Farming Corporation

Taking photographs inside the showroom are strictly prohibited and no cannabis-like images may appear in logos or street signage. At Valley Pure, where the showroom is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., customers of all ages must show identification as no one under the age of 21 is allowed to enter (18 and older may enter with a valid medical marijuana ID card).