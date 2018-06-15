Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Camp Zap holds last session

June 15, 2018

 

John Zapalac of Lemon Cove (back right in photo), former Woodlake police chief and founder 20 years ago of Camp Zap, held the final session of the third-through-fifth-grade youth camp on the weekend of May 19-20. The camp was founded to provide a safe haven for Central Valley youth, where they could spend a weekend in a rural setting participating in activities many had never experienced: camping, riding horses, canoeing, interacting with farm animals, and gazing at the night sky.

