Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Caltrans responds to striping queries
Caltrans District 6, which includes Three Rivers, is a vast area with many miles of state roadway.

Caltrans responds to striping queries

January 24, 2017 - 18:31 admin
January 20, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Two sections of Highway 198 — in Three Rivers between Cherokee Oaks and Eggers drives and at Lake Kaweah between the second passing lane and Kaweah Marina — have been without the center striping and reflectors since October 11 when roadway maintenance was completed.
According to Christian Lukens, Caltrans-District 6 information officer, the striping of the roadway won’t be completed until the weather warms so the striping can set properly. At this time, there is no date on when the re-striping will occur.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X