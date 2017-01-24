Caltrans responds to striping queries

Two sections of Highway 198 — in Three Rivers between Cherokee Oaks and Eggers drives and at Lake Kaweah between the second passing lane and Kaweah Marina — have been without the center striping and reflectors since October 11 when roadway maintenance was completed.

According to Christian Lukens, Caltrans-District 6 information officer, the striping of the roadway won’t be completed until the weather warms so the striping can set properly. At this time, there is no date on when the re-striping will occur.