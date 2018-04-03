Caltrans installs bear-crossing signs

The gorgeous Three Rivers scenery is distraction enough for most drivers, especially first-time tourists who want to take in the view and check out roadside businesses at the same time. Now add a bear into the mix that suddenly ambles out onto the roadway trying to cross the highway to access the river.

Since 2015, five bears have been hit and killed on Sierra Drive, and that’s only the ones that were reported. There is no law that states a motorist must remain at the scene and call 911, but it’s the humane thing to do.

Last week, at the request of Jeanette Acosta, a tribal liaison who lives in Three Rivers and John Elliott, Commonwealth publisher who documented several bear fatalities that have occurred recently, CalTrans installed new bear-crossing signs. One is just down canyon from the Three Rivers sign, across the highway from the Lazy J Motel, for motorists traveling east. Another is near Totem Market for those heading west.

The sign is a step in the right direction but it is Acosta’s hope that someday a bona fide wildlife corridor with a safe crossing under the highway be established in Three Rivers. It’s not just bears that are at risk.

Many deer are hit and killed too along with an occasional mountain lion, bobcat and an assortment of other critters like raccoons and opossum who all end up as road kill. There was even a dead marmot, that somehow came down from the mountains this past summer, that met its death in the roadway just west of the North Fork Bridge.

More evidence that a wildlife corridor is needed occurred this past Tuesday, March 27, when out-of-state tourists in a rental car hit a mature deer on Hwy. 198 just east the Kaweah General Store. The driver had a difficult time getting the vehicle off the road way.

The rental car was not operable so a AAA tow truck was called for assistance. The occupants of the vehicle were unhurt; the deer was unconscious for a few moments and then got up and limped off.

So when you see the new sign, slow down and just let wildlife do what they do. The part of the motorist is to be on the lookout and when it comes to wildlife expect the unexpected.