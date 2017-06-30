Brewery, tasting room on tap to open in 3R

For Matt McWilliams of Three Rivers, the highly anticipated opening of his Three Rivers Brewing Company tasting room appears to be just around the corner. After Tulare County gave him the go-ahead this week, all that’s left to do is have his brewery facility complete the Alcohol Beverage Control inspection.

The facility is in the commercial building next door to Sage Roots Organic Produce Market.

“The ABC inspection should happen in the next 30 days and until it does I’ll be finishing the renovation work here so everything is ready for the opening,” McWilliams said.

Several of Matt’s beers have won awards at prestigious craft beer festivals. When he opens, the menu will feature at least four beers, including an India Pale Ale (IPA), a stout, an orange wheat, a red ale, and maybe a pale ale too.

It’s been more than a year since Matt leased his space and then installed $50,000 in brewing equipment to fulfill a dream he has had for many years.

Matt said when he started down this road, he had no idea that all the planning, zoning, permits, and regulations would take this long.

“I’ve been willing to work with the County and do whatever they needed me to do,” Matt said. “It has been my dream to own and operate a brewery in Three Rivers for a long time so I want to make sure it is all done right.”