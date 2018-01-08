Break-ins reported during holidays

During the season of giving inevitably there are those who think the holidays are an opportune time for taking. In Three Rivers and the foothills that often involves breaking into an unattended house or outbuilding and making a getaway with some easy pickings.

On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 20, or in the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 21, someone tried to pry open a door of a residence a couple miles up North Fork Drive. Apparently, the thief or thieves gave up before gaining entry because there was no report of anything taken.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, sheriff’s deputies took a report from a property owner about two miles up the Mineral King Road that a residential burglary had occurred when a perpetrator forced entry into one of the buildings on the property. Reportedly stolen in the heist was electronic equipment, musical instruments including an expensive guitar, a television, and other miscellaneous items.

The theft report listed items lost valued at $14,381.00. The case is currently under investigation by the Tulare County sheriff Office’s detective bureau. Anyone with information in the case should call the department at (559) 733-6218 or report anonymously via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or by calling (559) 725-4194 (refer to case number 17-4194).

Three Rivers resident deputy Mark Frick has told numerous property owners who have been victims of these break-ins that they could catch more thieves if there were hidden cameras in the front and back of a property and a camera that is focused on the driveway.

“In most cases we can identify the suspects from camera images that are really quite good,” Frick said. “The cameras are reasonably priced and work better than an alarm system.”

Deputy Frick also reported that a suspect has been arrested in break-ins at Montecito-Sequoia Lodge and Grant Grove Post Office. Information in that case will be made public soon.