Best of Kaweah Country 2018

For two decades, the Best of Kaweah Country readers' poll has been a valuable resource guide for local residents and visitors when it comes to services they need and use. Best of Kaweah Country’s mission is to identify some of the premier businesses in several areas of

expertise and introduce them to thousands of Commonwealth readers.

Every year, worthy businesses are applauded, and they deserve it. But we do notice some who don’t quite make it to the winner’s circle although they are exemplary, too.

Excellent local businesses like Reimer’s Candies and Sierra Subs & Salads are perennial number ones and, frankly, we don’t have a problem with that. They work hard to earn their top spots.

But other businesses don’t always receive these accolades, so feel free to start a campaign for your favorite underdog next year.

But what mitigates our wistful desire for universal inclusion is the stronger urge to know what people out there think. And even better is when the readers discover something new that's BEST!

AND THE 2018 WINNERS ARE...

EATING OUT

Romantic Dining: The Gateway Restaurant

Kid-Friendly Dining: Pizza Factory

Outdoor Dining: Buckaroo

Bang for Your Buck: Sierra Subs

Place to Go When Someone Else Pays: The Peaks - Wuksachi

Breakfast: Antoinette's Coffee

Vegetarian: Sierra Subs

Tacos: Casa Mendoza

Pizza: Pizza Factory

Sandwich: Sierra Subs & Salads

Burger: River View

Steak: Gateway

Salad: Sierra Subs

Baked Goods: Antoinette's Coffee & Goodies

Dessert: Reimer’s Candies

Takeout: Sierra Subs

Barbecue: Village Market

Coffee: Antoinette’s Coffee

Cocktail: Wuksachi

Beer: Three Rivers Brewing Co.

Wine: Totem Market

Chef: Efren Gonzalez (Wuksachi)

Creative Menu: Sierra Subs

SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Souvenirs: Three Rivers Drug & Gifts

Outdoor Gear: Three Rivers Mercantile

Locally Grown Food: Sage Roots Produce Market

Bargain Buy: The Thingerie

Art Gallery: Cort Gallery

Gifts: Reimer's Candies

Antiques: Village Antiques

Picnic Fare: Sierra Subs

Clothing: Thingerie

Jewelry: Thingerie

SPEND THE NIGHT

Family Lodging: Sequoia Village Inn

Bed & Breakfast: Sequoia River Dance B&B

Vacation Rental: Bridge House

Rustic Cabin: Silver City

Room With a View: Buckeye Tree Lodge

Amenities: Comfort Inn and Suites

CULTURE / NIGHTLIFE

Band: High Sierra Jazz Band

Author: Earl McKee

Artist: Jana Botkin

Event: Redbud Festival

Entertainment Venue: River View

Place to Be on a Saturday Night: River View

DAY TRIPPING

National Park Must-See: Giant sequoias

Three Rivers Can't-Miss: Reimer's Candies

Jaw-Dropping Drive: Mineral King Road

AT YOUR SERVICE

Pet Services: Lone Oak Veterinary Clinic

Florist: Anne Lang's Emporium

Massage: Marie Soleil

Hair Salon: Jag's Edge

Fitness Studio / Gym: 3R Velo

Yoga: 3R Yoga

PLAYING OUTSIDE

Hiking Trail: Congress Trail

Picnic Spot: Crescent Meadow

Sunset Viewpoint: Moro Rock

Place to Take the Kids: Sequoia National Park

Bike Ride: Salt Creek trails

Way to Tour Without a Car: Sequoia Sightseeing Tours

Horseback Ride: Wood 'N' Horse

Campground: Sequoia RV Ranch

COMMUNITY BETTERMENT

Community Volunteers: Aging in Community-Three Rivers

Business That Gives Back: River View

Environmentally Conscious: Buckeye Tree Lodge

