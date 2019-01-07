Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

BEST Burger: River View Restaurant It’s an all out burger war when there’s one BEST burger and three hungry mouths to feed. From left to right are River View burger lovers Lori Rose, Mark Anselmi, and Linda Ross.

Best of Kaweah Country 2018

January 7, 2019 - 18:54 admin
The 20th annual readers' poll results revealed
December 28, 2018
By: 
John Elliott / Sarah Elliott

 

For two decades, the Best of Kaweah Country readers' poll has been a valuable resource guide for local residents and visitors when it comes to services they need and use. Best of Kaweah Country’s mission is to identify some of the premier businesses in several areas of 
expertise and introduce them to thousands of Commonwealth readers.
 
Every year, worthy businesses are applauded, and they deserve it. But we do notice some who don’t quite make it to the winner’s circle although they are exemplary, too.
 
Excellent local businesses like Reimer’s Candies and Sierra Subs & Salads are perennial number ones and, frankly, we don’t have a problem with that. They work hard to earn their top spots.
 
But other businesses don’t always receive these accolades, so feel free to start a campaign for your favorite underdog next year.
 
But what mitigates our wistful desire for universal inclusion is the stronger urge to know what people out there think. And even better is when the readers discover something new that's BEST!
 
 
AND THE 2018 WINNERS ARE...
 
EATING OUT
 
Romantic Dining: The Gateway Restaurant
 
Kid-Friendly Dining: Pizza Factory
 
Outdoor Dining: Buckaroo
 
Bang for Your Buck: Sierra Subs
 
Place to Go When Someone Else Pays: The Peaks - Wuksachi 
 
Breakfast: Antoinette's Coffee
 
Vegetarian: Sierra Subs
 
Tacos: Casa Mendoza
 
Pizza: Pizza Factory
 
Sandwich: Sierra Subs & Salads 
 
Burger: River View 
 
Steak: Gateway
 
Salad: Sierra Subs 
 
Baked Goods: Antoinette's Coffee & Goodies
 
Dessert: Reimer’s Candies
 
Takeout: Sierra Subs
 
Barbecue: Village Market
 
Coffee: Antoinette’s Coffee
 
Cocktail: Wuksachi
 
Beer: Three Rivers Brewing Co.
 
Wine: Totem Market
 
Chef: Efren Gonzalez (Wuksachi)
 
Creative Menu: Sierra Subs
 
 
SHOP TILL YOU DROP
 
Souvenirs: Three Rivers Drug & Gifts
 
Outdoor Gear: Three Rivers Mercantile
 
Locally Grown Food: Sage Roots Produce Market
 
Bargain Buy: The Thingerie
 
Art Gallery: Cort Gallery
 
Gifts: Reimer's Candies
 
Antiques: Village Antiques
 
Picnic Fare: Sierra Subs
 
Clothing: Thingerie
 
Jewelry: Thingerie
 
 
SPEND THE NIGHT
 
Family Lodging: Sequoia Village Inn
 
Bed & Breakfast: Sequoia River Dance B&B
 
Vacation Rental: Bridge House
 
Rustic Cabin: Silver City
 
Room With a View: Buckeye Tree Lodge
 
Amenities: Comfort Inn and Suites
 
 
CULTURE / NIGHTLIFE
 
Band: High Sierra Jazz Band
 
Author: Earl McKee
 
Artist: Jana Botkin
 
Event: Redbud Festival
 
Entertainment Venue: River View
 
Place to Be on a Saturday Night: River View
 
 
DAY TRIPPING
 
National Park Must-See: Giant sequoias
 
Three Rivers Can't-Miss: Reimer's Candies
 
Jaw-Dropping Drive: Mineral King Road
 
 
AT YOUR SERVICE
 
Pet Services: Lone Oak Veterinary Clinic
 
Florist: Anne Lang's Emporium
 
Massage: Marie Soleil
 
Hair Salon: Jag's Edge
 
Fitness Studio / Gym: 3R Velo 
 
Yoga: 3R Yoga
 
 
PLAYING OUTSIDE
 
Hiking Trail: Congress Trail
 
Picnic Spot: Crescent Meadow
 
Sunset Viewpoint: Moro Rock
 
Place to Take the Kids: Sequoia National Park
 
Bike Ride: Salt Creek trails
 
Way to Tour Without a Car: Sequoia Sightseeing Tours
 
Horseback Ride: Wood 'N' Horse
 
Campground: Sequoia RV Ranch
 
 
COMMUNITY BETTERMENT
 
Community Volunteers: Aging in Community-Three Rivers
 
Business That Gives Back: River View
 
Environmentally Conscious: Buckeye Tree Lodge
 
 
