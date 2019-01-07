Best of Kaweah Country 2018
The 20th annual readers' poll results revealed
December 28, 2018
John Elliott / Sarah Elliott
For two decades, the Best of Kaweah Country readers' poll has been a valuable resource guide for local residents and visitors when it comes to services they need and use. Best of Kaweah Country’s mission is to identify some of the premier businesses in several areas of
expertise and introduce them to thousands of Commonwealth readers.
Every year, worthy businesses are applauded, and they deserve it. But we do notice some who don’t quite make it to the winner’s circle although they are exemplary, too.
Excellent local businesses like Reimer’s Candies and Sierra Subs & Salads are perennial number ones and, frankly, we don’t have a problem with that. They work hard to earn their top spots.
But other businesses don’t always receive these accolades, so feel free to start a campaign for your favorite underdog next year.
But what mitigates our wistful desire for universal inclusion is the stronger urge to know what people out there think. And even better is when the readers discover something new that's BEST!
AND THE 2018 WINNERS ARE...
EATING OUT
Romantic Dining: The Gateway Restaurant
Kid-Friendly Dining: Pizza Factory
Outdoor Dining: Buckaroo
Bang for Your Buck: Sierra Subs
Place to Go When Someone Else Pays: The Peaks - Wuksachi
Breakfast: Antoinette's Coffee
Vegetarian: Sierra Subs
Tacos: Casa Mendoza
Pizza: Pizza Factory
Sandwich: Sierra Subs & Salads
Burger: River View
Steak: Gateway
Salad: Sierra Subs
Baked Goods: Antoinette's Coffee & Goodies
Dessert: Reimer’s Candies
Takeout: Sierra Subs
Barbecue: Village Market
Coffee: Antoinette’s Coffee
Cocktail: Wuksachi
Beer: Three Rivers Brewing Co.
Wine: Totem Market
Chef: Efren Gonzalez (Wuksachi)
Creative Menu: Sierra Subs
SHOP TILL YOU DROP
Souvenirs: Three Rivers Drug & Gifts
Outdoor Gear: Three Rivers Mercantile
Locally Grown Food: Sage Roots Produce Market
Bargain Buy: The Thingerie
Art Gallery: Cort Gallery
Gifts: Reimer's Candies
Antiques: Village Antiques
Picnic Fare: Sierra Subs
Clothing: Thingerie
Jewelry: Thingerie
SPEND THE NIGHT
Family Lodging: Sequoia Village Inn
Bed & Breakfast: Sequoia River Dance B&B
Vacation Rental: Bridge House
Rustic Cabin: Silver City
Room With a View: Buckeye Tree Lodge
Amenities: Comfort Inn and Suites
CULTURE / NIGHTLIFE
Band: High Sierra Jazz Band
Author: Earl McKee
Artist: Jana Botkin
Event: Redbud Festival
Entertainment Venue: River View
Place to Be on a Saturday Night: River View
DAY TRIPPING
National Park Must-See: Giant sequoias
Three Rivers Can't-Miss: Reimer's Candies
Jaw-Dropping Drive: Mineral King Road
AT YOUR SERVICE
Pet Services: Lone Oak Veterinary Clinic
Florist: Anne Lang's Emporium
Massage: Marie Soleil
Hair Salon: Jag's Edge
Fitness Studio / Gym: 3R Velo
Yoga: 3R Yoga
PLAYING OUTSIDE
Hiking Trail: Congress Trail
Picnic Spot: Crescent Meadow
Sunset Viewpoint: Moro Rock
Place to Take the Kids: Sequoia National Park
Bike Ride: Salt Creek trails
Way to Tour Without a Car: Sequoia Sightseeing Tours
Horseback Ride: Wood 'N' Horse
Campground: Sequoia RV Ranch
COMMUNITY BETTERMENT
Community Volunteers: Aging in Community-Three Rivers
Business That Gives Back: River View
Environmentally Conscious: Buckeye Tree Lodge
TURNING 21
The Best of Kaweah Country 2019 readers' poll questionnaire will be available in May.
