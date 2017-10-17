Beloved community member celebrates 90 years

The Three Rivers Lions Club’s upcoming All Town Dinner Dance will offer more than drinks, dining, and dancing to some great music. The evening will also include a chance for everyone to celebrate and impart birthday greetings to a very special guest of honor.

There are few people who have lived in Three Rivers any length of time who haven’t been helped by Pat O’Connell. Beginning in the mid 1960s, when he bought the then-Mobil service station, Pat and his trusty tow truck — actually a series of tow trucks over the years — were there to rescue local and visitor alike.

With a trademark ready smile, Pat continued to offer aid to motorists in Three Rivers — to fix their flats, pull them out of a ditch, to retrieve keys locked inside the vehicle — until well after his 80th birthday.

To this day, Pat’s oldest tow truck continues to light up the smiles of everyone who drives by during the holiday season. It wouldn’t be Christmastime in Three Rivers without Pat’s Santa Tow Truck.

Today (Friday, Oct. 13) is Pat O’Connell’s 90th birthday. Everybody should offer an extra little honk as they drive by Pat’s this weekend!

But the party will be next Saturday evening (October 21), when everyone is invited to wish “Happy Birthday” to Pat in person at the Lions Club Dinner Dance. The event will be held at Lions Arena from 4 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from any Lions Club member or at the Gateway Restaurant. Drinks and dinner will be available for purchase.

Everyone can then dance the night away to headliners The Mike Torres Band or the musical group Rock for Vets, who will also be performing that evening.

But for many in Three Rivers, this will be a very special chance to come out and show love and gratitude to the man many have called the “patron saint of Three Rivers.” There will be numerous personal stories of Pat’s local rescues through the years and, hopefully, Pat will tell a few of his own tales of his most daring or bizarre jobs.

So come on out to Lions Arena next weekend and spend some time with an old friend while raising a glass and offering a toast to Pat’s continued health and happiness.