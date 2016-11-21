Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Bears in harm's way on Three Rivers roads
One never knows where a bear might be hanging out in Three Rivers. So drive carefully... and slowly.

Bears in harm's way on Three Rivers roads

November 21, 2016 - 14:06 admin
November 18, 2016
By: 
John Elliott

 

Last Wednesday morning, in broad daylight, another bear was hit by a vehicle and fatally injured. The incident occurred when a young black bear darted across Sierra Drive (Highway  198) into the path of a vehicle just west of the Three Rivers Historical Museum.
 
The Three Rivers motorist told a California Highway Patrol officer at the scene that she had no time to stop or avoid hitting the young bear. The deceased cub is possibly one of two cubs orphaned by another fatal bear accident that occurred Halloween night in the vicinity of Three Rivers School.
 
New details were brought forth by private citizens in the accident that happened at 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 (“Bear hit, killed near TRUS,” November 4, 2016). In this fatality, which also involved a Three Rivers driver, a large black bear, believed to be the mother of two cubs, also was crossing the roadway. 
 
In both accidents, CHP was notified. In the nighttime incident, flares were placed on the roadway to warn oncoming motorists. according to a passenger in the vehicle.   
 
As is normal procedure, the CHP notified a local California Department of Fish and Wildlife officer. A local Native American tribal representative was also summoned to take possession of the deceased animal for ceremonial blessing.
 
The season’s total of reported bear fatalities is now five. Drivers are advised to drive slower than the posted speed limit, especially after dark, to avoid hitting a bear or other wildlife that are active this time of year. Approach known corridors where animals cross the highway (Chevron to the Three Rivers Historical Museum; Three Rivers Post Office to Kaweah General Store; Totem Market to Sequoia National Park entrance) with extreme caution.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2016 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X