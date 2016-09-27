Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The bears are back in town

September 27, 2016 - 12:46 admin
... And they're bringing their children
September 23, 2016
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Tom Marshall took these photos at the Three Rivers Historical Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where he volunteers almost daily, as mother and cubs strolled the museum’s Heritage Trail.

“Mama is scolding little one,” Tom wrote (photo right). “Look at the mama bear’s face and the head down and ears back on little one.”

Tom emailed again Thursday, Sept. 22, to say, “Just wanted you to know that mama and cubs tried, and I do mean tried, to get into the trash at the museum Tuesday night and the trash cans’ bear-proofing chains worked great. She tossed the bins around but couldn’t open them.”

To bear-proof a trash or recycle can and assist Three Rivers in becoming a bear-proof community, contact the Bear Brigade at bearproof3R@gmail.com.

