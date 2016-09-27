The bears are back in town

Tom Marshall took these photos at the Three Rivers Historical Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where he volunteers almost daily, as mother and cubs strolled the museum’s Heritage Trail.

“Mama is scolding little one,” Tom wrote (photo right). “Look at the mama bear’s face and the head down and ears back on little one.”

Tom emailed again Thursday, Sept. 22, to say, “Just wanted you to know that mama and cubs tried, and I do mean tried, to get into the trash at the museum Tuesday night and the trash cans’ bear-proofing chains worked great. She tossed the bins around but couldn’t open them.”

To bear-proof a trash or recycle can and assist Three Rivers in becoming a bear-proof community, contact the Bear Brigade at bearproof3R@gmail.com.