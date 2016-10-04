Bearpaw High Sierra Camp listed on National Register

With little fanfare, Bearpaw High Sierra Camp was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The inclusion in the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation became official on April 21, 2016.

The camp is one of seven backcountry High Sierra Camps in existence, and the only one outside of Yosemite National Park (all of Yosemite’s camps are on the National Register of Historic Places). The High Sierra Camps were another great idea of the first director of the National Park Service, Stephen Mather.

The camps were intended to educate users about National Park Service wilderness values as well as to encourage visitation and exploration of backcountry areas. At Sequoia National Park, Superintendent/Colonel John White sought, through the construction of Bearpaw High Sierra Camp in 1934, to lure away at least some visitors from the overcrowding at Giant Forest and into the spectacular High Sierra.

Bearpaw is unique in the Sequoia National Park experience because it allows visitors to travel on foot and stay overnight in the backcountry without the burden of carrying a tent or supplies. The camp is representative of the New Deal development in Sequoia National Park from 1934-1942 and is tangible evidence of the park’s management philosophy.

Space at the seasonal camp, operated today by the park’s concessioner Delaware North Companies, is made available annually on January 2, and the limited tent accommodations are routinely all reserved for the entire summer in a few hours.

The listing of historic properties like Bearpaw High Sierra Camp and the Muir Hut on the John Muir/Pacific Crest trails in Kings Canyon National Parks (August 2016) are indicative of a policy shift in park management. Since the inception of the National Register in 1966, when historic properties were recorded in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, they were determined eligible for NR listing but only a handful were ever actually listed.

The official listing requires some research and paperwork but also affords the property the recognition and greater protection it deserves.