Bear hit, killed near TRUS

Halloween night ended tragically for one Three Rivers resident. A 250-pound black bear died sometime during the night or early morning hours after being struck by a passing motorist.

Upon arriving to work the next morning, a Three Rivers School employee discovered the dead black bear on the school’s front lawn and covered the bear with a tarp.

A local tribal representative took possession of the deceased bear so it could be ceremoniously blessed according to the tradition of native peoples. This bear fatality marks the fourth that was reported as a result of being hit by a vehicle in the past two months.

With shorter days comes longer periods of darkness making nocturnal wildlife especially difficult to see in roadways.