Bear euthanized after vehicle collision

A collision that occurred Friday night, Aug. 24, on Highway 198 near Sierra Lodge left a bear paralyzed in the roadway. And, among other things, this means bears are back in town, returning to the foothills to forage for much-needed calories in preparation for hibernation.

It’s genetic imprinting and instinctual for bears to return to the lower elevations when water and food sources become scarce in the high country.

Most likely, they will not return this year in the numbers that were here during the influx of 2015 when more than 100 bears migrated down the forks of the Kaweah River in search of acorns. In that fateful season of a perfect wildlife storm created by a multi-year drought and the Rough Fire, many bears perished due to conflicts with humans.

In addition to the malnourished bears that starved to death or were hit by vehicles, others were wantonly destroyed because they were perceived to be a nuisance to pets, livestock, chickens, or property owners. Having endured the tragic outcome of 2015 and the decimating of the local bear population, it is imperative to protect those survivors that are now having to make a comeback.

According to reports from an officer at the scene of the latest bear-vs.-vehicle incident, a motorist was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed and didn’t see the bear in the roadway in time to avoid the animal. It was a mature bear that was hit, that had been seen in the area for a few days with cubs.

There is a reason that Cal Trans posted the local highway with Bear Crossing signs last year. Slow down; there is no reason that these roads demand even the posted miles-per-hour speed, especially when low lighting contributes to poor visibility.

This week there were also reports of bears pillaging trash cans on Sierra Drive and Kaweah River Drive. It possibly could be the same bears because once they receive even the smallest food reward, they will return again and again to search for more.

In the Alta Acres area, a bear reportedly broke into an outbuilding to gain access to cat food. With virtually no problem bears reported for the last two years, the local community has become complacent, but it’s time to step up the prevention game.

Tips for bear-proofing a home or rental