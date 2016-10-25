Backpacker missing after storm skirts Kings Canyon high country

Robert “Bob” Woodie, 74, of Manhattan Beach remains missing since being reported overdue on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Woodie, an experienced backpacker who started his four-day trip into the backcountry of Kings Canyon National Park on the previous Thursday (Oct. 13), was supposed to return Sunday, Oct. 16.

On the Saturday evening before his intended return, Woodie may have been at Barrett Lakes, southeast of Dusy Basin, based on a check-in message from his satellite messaging device. That night some unstable weather was experienced in the area that produced snow at elevations above 10,500 feet.

Overnight temperatures in the high country have been consistently below freezing. Woodie is familiar with the area but apparently got caught in some stormy weather.

Woodie is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5” and weighs 150 pounds. He was possibly wearing a blue shell jacket, floppy-brimmed hat, and using a blue internal-frame backpack.

The search-and-rescue efforts are being coordinated by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department. Two Park Service helicopters are combing the search area while dozens of field personnel are traversing the rugged high-elevation terrain concentrating on area trails and campsites.

Anyone who was in the area between South Lake and LeConte Canyon since Thursday, Oct. 13, whether or not they saw Woodie, is urged to call Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at (559) 565-3117.